4th March 2022
NSS arrests 7 teachers over primary examination leakages

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 54 seconds ago

Pupils taking Certificate of Primary School Exams - Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | Feb. 14, 2022

Seven teachers have been arrested by National Security for allegedly leaked primary school papers via WhatsApp last month, the National Security Internal Bureau has said.

Those arrested according to a statement seen by Eye Radio includes 5 teachers from Kapoeta Town in Eastern Equatoria State, one in Yrol West County of Lake State and another one in Malakal town of Upper Nile State.

The National Security Internal Bureau withheld name of the teachers arrested and the school they have been teaching.

According to the spokesperson of the National Security Internal Bureau, the suspect were arrested after the ministry of general education provided them with sufficient information.

David John Kumuri, speaking to the media yesterday in Juba.

“The national security service would like to take this opportunity to inform the public as of today that the operative have apprehended suspected individual accused of leaking South Sudan Primary Examination for the year 2021,”  John said.

“The accused suspect are teachers by profession and they are seven in numbers in which five of them were arrested in Kapoeta town of Eastern Equatoria State, one suspected criminal was apprehended in Yirol West County of Lake State and one was apprehended in Malakal town of Upper Nile State.”

John added that four of the suspect admitted taking part in circulating the examination using a social media App WhatAAP in a preliminary investigation.

“During the preliminary investigation the five suspect admitted to have taken part in the crime for which they have detained and the suspect revealed that they used WhatsApp to spread the exams across the country,” John added.

“This evidently was stored in their individual phone and we also kept their phone that are available as evident with the examination papers inside that will be produce in court for the law to take its course.”

The national security service says operation to bring examiners and teachers that aided examination malpractice to book is ongoing though some are on the run.

