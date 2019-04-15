Govt to blame for poor healthcare in S.Sudan -official

The undersecretary of the ministry of health has blamed the poor healthcare in South Sudan on the government policy which allocates little money for the health sector.

According to UN estimates, only 44 percent of citizens are able to access health services in the country.

But speaking during the launch of the state of world population 2019 report by United Nations Population Fund in Juba on Monday, Dr. Makur Koryom said those who have access to state resources are the ones who can afford health services.

He said these are mainly senior government employees:

“But who are those? It’s me, it’s you your Excellency, and your deputy minister,” said Dr Makur.

Dr. Koryom went on to say since 2014, the government has not been able to purchase essential medical supplies for the people due to under-funding of the health sector.

This, he said, has made the country so dependent on the international community.

“Let me say the donor community has being doing a lot to support health care in this country. Since 2014 we have never as a government procured medicines for the country,” Dr Makur said:

“Our list of essential medicines has been reduced from 200 to only 73, because that’s what the donor money can afford.”

“It tells us that there is more that we need to as a government and to encourage and motivate our donors to invest in health.”