S.Sudan opposition leader Peter Gatdet dies

S.Sudan opposition leader Peter Gatdet dies

Author: Rosemary Wilfred | Published: 1 min ago

Profile picture of Late Peter Gatdet, the leader of the South Sudan Democratic Front.

An Opposition leader Peter Gatdet Yak has passed away at a hospital in Khartoum after an illness.

His family said General Gatdet died of blood pressure last night at a health facility where he was rushed to 7 days ago.

General Makum Matop, his family member, who is also a member of Gatdet’s South Sudan Democratic Front told Eye Radio on Tuesday that Gatdet had been battling with blood pressure since 2017:

Who exactly was General Peter Gatdet?

Peter Gatdet Yak was a former SPLA general, born between 1957 and 1959 in Mayom County, South Sudan.
General Gatdet was a member of the South Sudan Defense Forces -SSDF during the Second Sudanese Civil War.

He joined the SPLA after the Juba Declaration of January 8 2006, but said that he was marginalized and that the army was dominated by tribal nepotism.

In 2012, Gatdet was the commander of the SPLA force during the war over Heglig – Panthou between Sudan and South Sudan.

