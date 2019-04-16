You are here: Home | National News | News | S.Sudan opposition leader Peter Gatdet dies
An Opposition leader Peter Gatdet Yak has passed away at a hospital in Khartoum after an illness.
His family said General Gatdet died of blood pressure last night at a health facility where he was rushed to 7 days ago.
General Makum Matop, his family member, who is also a member of Gatdet’s South Sudan Democratic Front told Eye Radio on Tuesday that Gatdet had been battling with blood pressure since 2017:
Who exactly was General Peter Gatdet?
Peter Gatdet Yak was a former SPLA general, born between 1957 and 1959 in Mayom County, South Sudan.
General Gatdet was a member of the South Sudan Defense Forces -SSDF during the Second Sudanese Civil War.
He joined the SPLA after the Juba Declaration of January 8 2006, but said that he was marginalized and that the army was dominated by tribal nepotism.
In 2012, Gatdet was the commander of the SPLA force during the war over Heglig – Panthou between Sudan and South Sudan.
