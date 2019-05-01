Gov’t urged to allow probe into its critics’ extrajudicial killing

Two human rights watchdogs are calling for an independent and effective investigation into the reported extra-judicial killing of two government critics.

These are Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idri – who were kidnapped in Nairobi, Kenya, on January 23 and 24, 2017 respectively, and then allegedly flown to Juba on a chartered plane on January 27.

According to a UN Panel of Experts on South Sudan report seen by Eye Radio, the men were executed by Internal Security Bureau agents at a Luri NS facility three days after they were brought to Juba.

“Dong was registered as a refugee in Kenya and for him to be kidnapped in Kenya and taken to South Sudan to be executed, is appalling,” say Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in a statement.

Both governments have denied any responsibility.

However, the campaign groups say: “Both governments must end the blanket denials now and tell the families and the world what exactly happened to the two men and bring those responsible to account.”

“Kenya and South Sudan failed miserably in their duty of care toward Dong and Aggrey,” added Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s deputy director for East Africa, the Horn, and Great Lakes Region.