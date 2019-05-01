Slain critic’s family seeks answers

The family of the slain government critic Dong Samuel Luak are seeking answers for his death.

The family members, who lost contact with Dong in Nairobi two years ago, say they just learnt of his demise.

According to a UN Panel of Experts on South Sudan, Dong – along with his fellow critic Aggrey Idri – were executed by Internal Security Bureau agents at a Luri NS facility three days after they were brought to Juba.

The family is wondering why a man who never grabbed a gun to kill his fellow citizen was killed by the alleged government authorities.

“If these people were killed in the frontline, the case would be different, but they were kidnapped and airlifted from the country where they sought refuge,” said Polit Jok Waar, Luak’s brother, told Eye Radio via phone from Nairobi Wednesday.

“It’s a national problem [conflict] but when a particularly family gets into trouble, the pain is unbearable.”

For her part, Aggrey Idri’s widow told Eye Radio that she was too shocked to speak about the matter.

Online Outrage

Several South Sudanese online have expressed outrage over the reported executions:

“The time has come for accountability on war crimes. The brutal death of these gentlemen is a painful slap on the face of our long journey to freedom as South Sudanese. No one should be killed for speaking about human rights!” – Suzanne Jambo.

“Quality citizens such as these must not be killed and somebody gets away with it! Before pointing fingers to certain peace spoilers elsewhere, what are these? Who is who here: the one spoiling the peace on paper and the one spoiling peace on the ground (including among citizens in Juba)?” – wrote Jon Pen.

“It’s so painful to hear your demise Great comrades in struggle #Dong Samuel Luak nd #Aggre Iddris. I can’t believe that the regime in juba have just taken your dear life like…” – Duol Tut.