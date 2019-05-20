Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Several families in Juba have reportedly been rendered homesless after their houses were submerged by heavy rains that is still pouring.

The downpour started at around 5am.

As a result, some residents say their homes and valuables have been destroyed by the rain – with some houses completely submerged in water and roofs blown off by the storm.

The residents blame the flooding on poor drainage system in the national capital.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio this morning appealed to the government to intervene.

“If it continues like that it is going to damage roads, because I’m seeing roads are not well constructed. Particularly the road coming to Rock City and the other one going to Checkpoint, they are really damaged.”

Another Juba resident said most of the houses are submerged in water.

“In fact the rain is good but for us here near KCB, the water is flowing to the main road, houses and road leading to Rainbow school, everyone is sleeping near water.”

Another was concerned about the poor drainage system in the city.



“The rain was very heavy in our area and we don’t have water ways, I ask the city council to come and see our situation.”