20th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Residents of Munuki residential area in Juba have been affected by the heavy downpour on May 20, 2019. Water is unable to flow due to poor drainage system. PHOTO: Mel Lydia/Resident

Several families in Juba have reportedly been rendered homesless after their houses were submerged by heavy rains that is still pouring.

The downpour started at around 5am.

As a result, some residents say their homes and valuables have been destroyed by the rain – with some houses completely submerged in water and roofs blown off by the storm.

The residents blame the flooding on poor drainage system in the national capital.

Jebel, block 2 road flooded after heavy down pour. [Eye Radio photo| Emmanuel J Akile]
Those who spoke to Eye Radio this morning appealed to the government to intervene.

“If it continues like that it is going to damage roads, because I’m seeing roads are not well constructed. Particularly the road coming to Rock City and the other one going to Checkpoint, they are really damaged.”

Another Juba resident said most of the houses are submerged in water.

“In fact the rain is good but for us here near KCB, the water is flowing to the main road, houses and road leading to Rainbow school, everyone is sleeping near water.”

Another was concerned about the poor drainage system in the city.

“The rain was very heavy in our area and we don’t have water ways, I ask the city council to come and see our situation.”

Popular Stories
Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 1

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 2

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba 3

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day 4

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 5

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Upper Nile regional conference opens in Juba due to lack of facilities

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir appeals to IDPs in PoC sites to return home

Published 7 hours ago

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published 8 hours ago

Three people killed while sleeping in Kwajina, Wau state

Published 23 hours ago

NPTC directs relocation of peace delegates to “cheaper” hotel

Published 23 hours ago

Revenue Authority boss denies corruption allegations against him

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.