Kiir appeals to IDPs in PoC sites to return home

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir addressing the nation in Juba, May 2019

President Salva Kiir is appealing to people living in the UN Protection of Civilian sites to return to their homes in order to restart their lives.

Kiir says there is no more threat to people’s lives as fighting has drastically decreased across the country.

Between 2013 and 2016, thousands of South Sudanese sought UN protection inside the country, while millions escaped to the neighboring countries because of killings, rape and destruction by various armed groups.

But President Kiir says since the signing of the peace agreement by the warring parties in September last year, fighting has stopped, and the ceasefire is holding.

UN agencies have also reported improved security conditions across South Sudan.

Speaking to the newly appointed governors of Southern Liech and Ruweng states on Friday, the President said most of the IDPs often purchase items in the market outside the POC, without any threat on their lives.

He urged them to leave the camps so that they can rebuild their lives and be self-reliant.

“They need to go back home and resume their lives, because in the past it was not the UN that fed them. Each one had a cow or a goat. Outside the camp they can cultivate, and one can go fishing, and live a decent life. So please, encourage them to get out of UNMISS camp by appealing to them.”

Last week, a survey conducted by UNMISS suggests that ordinary people in South Sudan feel secure in 2019 unlike previous years.

The opinion poll titled, “Perception Survey,” asked about 2,300 people in towns and villages across the country about their views on the security situation.

70 percent of those interviewed felt that the current security situation in South Sudan was either very or somewhat safe while 28 percent felt they were still not safe.

Fifty-nine present of the respondents say the Government of South Sudan is responsible for their security.

Twenty-seven percent attribute their protection to the UN Mission in South Sudan.

And 8% say they are responsible for their individual security.

