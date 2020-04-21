21st April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Hotel to kick out NPTC staff over $1.9m unpaid bills

Hotel to kick out NPTC staff over $1.9m unpaid bills

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 8 hours ago

Palm Africa Hotel in Juba - File Photo

The management of a Hotel in Juba has threatened to kick out over 30 members of the National Pre-transitional Committee over unpaid bills of nearly $2 million.

In a letter dated 21 April 2020 addressed to the Chairperson of the NPTC Tut Gatluak, the management of Palm Africa Hotel states that it is demanding the NPTC $1,999,580 for accommodating 38 NPTC staff for twelve months.

The management also said that they have been considerate and patient enduring the financial hardships internally without causing inconveniences to the guest with hope that the outstanding bills would be timely paid but with no avail.

“We regret to inform you that the hotel is unable to sustain the entire 38 guests now, therefore we request the 32 guests reallocated to another destination by 30 April 2020,” writes the management.

“We can only be able to accommodate 6 rooms due to their critical duties in the government.”

Eye Radio’s phone calls to the NPTC went unanswered.

The NPTC is tasked with drawing a road-map, including preparing a budget for the pre-transitional period.

In November 2019, the body revealed that the government had allocated about $40 million.

It also received millions from foreign governments, including Japan and western nations.

It is also not clear how the NPTC, which is chaired by the presidential advisor on security, spent the $40 million since soldiers at the cantonment sites continue to report lack of food, shelter, clean drinking water and medical supplies.

Attempts by civil society leaders to have President Salva Kiir hold the body accountable were ignored.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei suspends SSBC director 1

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement 2

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Gov’t “cancels” income tax 3

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published 12 hours ago

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 4

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 5

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bishop Hiboro calls for sustained peace implementation

Published 4 hours ago

Hotel to kick out NPTC staff over $1.9m unpaid bills

Published 8 hours ago

36 contacts test negative for Covid-19

Published 9 hours ago

U.S commits $13.1m to combat COVID-19 in S. Sudan

Published 10 hours ago

Citizens demand free clean water

Published 11 hours ago

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.