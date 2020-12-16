Inmates at Juba Central Prison get vocational training

Nearly 30 inmates at Juba Central Prison have started a 3-months training program to equip them with life-skills.

The inmates are undergoing an intensive vocational course on Information Communication Technology, mechanics, welding, carpentry, tailoring, among others.

The program is supported by the United Nations Development Program and the Political and Economic Affairs section of the Turkish Embassy in South Sudan.

They have donated welding equipment and materials to Juba Central Prison to help aid the training.

The Director-General of the National Prisons Service said the training also serves as a rehabilitation program for the inmates.

“Inmates with long prison sentences can take 6 months training. After they are trained and released, they can become good citizens to their communities,” General Henry Kuany explained.

Every three months, more prisoners will undergo the training.

In 2011, the administration of the Juba Central Prison introduced a vocational training program to help build the capacity of the prisoners.

The main prison was built in the 1940s. It could only accommodate 45 prisoners.

But the facility was later expanded and is currently accommodating over 1,500 inmates –of which 50 are women.

“Here in prison we are being trained some computer packages which is really good for us, because we learnt alot of things,” Richard Yama Henry stated.

“I have gained a lot of skills in computer compared to the first time when I was imprisoned, I didn’t know any of it,” Cecilia Aman affirmed.

“When I was convicted and brought here, I didn’t have any skills -especially in electricity. I can say I’m now an electrician because of this training inside the prison,” said Yor Ayol.

“My name is Benjamin Osman, I am in the department of welding. This training is really helping because it is better than just staying in prison as your life waste away. I believe once I’m out of here, I will leave with a certificate -which will be helpful outside there.”

Meanwhile, South Sudanese have applauded the prison service for offering such opportunities for those serving time behind bars.

During Eye Radio’s Dawn program, Tuesday, most of the callers commended the prison services for seeking to transform the lives of the convicts.

“We have seen advanced countries that developed themselves through vocational training, even China is sending its manpower to Africa, and it is getting a lot of profit from Africa,” a caller in Aweil town said.

“This is a good move by the prison service and it is of great benefit to the prisoners,” another caller mentioned.



A sergeant working at the Prison Service in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state said such training will contribute to the labor force in South Sudan.

Awan Mayuen believes this will also contribute to the growth of the economy.

“This is a good reformatory program for the prisoners in South Sudan,” Sergeant Mayuen stated. “The prisoners will contribute to the development of the country.”

For his part, General Henry Kuany said: “We want to open another workshop in Wau. This training will give work to idle prisoners because we closed the farming camp around Juba due to lack of security. So some of these inmates -when released – can get jobs with the NGOs.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter