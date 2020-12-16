Rumbek University to join strike over salary arrears

Lecturers at Rumbek University of Science and Technology have threatened to go on strike if the government does not clear their salary arrears in three days.

The Secretary of the University Staff Association, Deng Meen Maker says the development follows a similar step taken by the University of Bahr El Ghazal in Wau protesting the delay in payment.

“We are standing in solidarity with other public universities in demand of our 9 months’ salary arrears including our air ticket which has not been paid for this year,” Maker told Eye Radio from Rumbek on Wednesday.



“The University of Bahr El Ghazal and Upper Nile including the University of Juba have started demanding this, and we are in support of their demand.”

Mr. Maker appealed to the Ministry of Finance to expedite the payment of the arrears to aid their families during the festive season.

On Monday, the academic staff of the University of Bahr el Ghazal in Wau started a one-week strike, demanding unpaid salaries of eight months.

They say the strike will continue for seven days and then indefinitely — if their salaries are not paid.

Two weeks ago, the Deans’ Board of the University of Juba appealed to the ministry of finance to pay arrears of eight months to all public university lecturers.

The five public universities are the University of Juba, Dr. John Garang University of Science and Technology, in Bor, Rumbek University, the University of Bahr El-Ghazal in Wau, and Upper Nile University.

“It is our concern as public university academic staff. So we have given 72 hours to our national minister of finance to pay our 9 months’ salary arrears including our air ticket allowances. Failure to do so, an open strike shall commence,” Maker added.

But the Ministry of Finance has remained tight-lipped over payment of civil servants’ salaries.

