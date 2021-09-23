Juba mayor vows to bulldoze all illegal structures

The Juba City Council says it will continue to bulldoze illegally built business structures in the capital.

Led by Mayor Kalisto Ladu, the authorities have been demolishing makeshift establishments, as part of the city council’s “Keep Juba City clean and green project.”

This has been implemented at several locations – including Gudelle one at Lou clinic, Hai Thoura and customs market.

“If you built on a playground, we are going to demolish your house; if you built where there is supposed to be school, hospital or a police station, you need to know we are going to demolish it and this exercise is not going to end here,” Mayor Kalisto said on Tuesday at Custom market.

“We have cleared Hai-Soura, we have cleared Gudele – around Lou area – and we are now here at Customs and we will go all over the national capital – all the three blocks.”

According to the Juba City Council By-law 2013 as amended in 2020, no business holders, companies and organizations shall be allowed to construct houses or business places randomly without approval from Juba City Council.

The law further states that whoever violates approved building plans or maps shall be liable for a fine not exceeding 150,000 SSP or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two months or with both.

“We are going to the residential areas, because there are people who also encroached onto the internal roads. We are going to demolish the structures without compensation. This is because they have violated the laws,” the mayor added.

