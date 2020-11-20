20th November 2020
Juba offers Khartoum $200,000 for 10 Misseriya tribesmen killed by Dinka Malual in 2019

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

The government has paid 38 million Sudanese Pounds as blood compensation for the killing of Sudanese Misseriya tribesmen in Western Kordofan State recently.

This amount is equivalent to nearly $200,000.

The payment is for more than 10 Misseriya reportedly killed by the Dinka Malual at the border between Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Kordofan states in 2019.

The idea to compensate those killed was arrived at during a peace conference held between the two border communities late last year.

In early 2020, Misseriya traditional leaders paid blood compensation of 6.7 million South Sudanese Pounds.

This was for the killing of three Dinka Malual tribesmen in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

In a meeting held in Khartoum on Thursday, South Sudan’s vice president for service cluster said it was time for the Dinka Malual to meet part of their obligations as agreed.

Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, who comes from Northern Bahr el Ghazal, handed over the 38 million Sudanese Pounds in Khartoum to the governor of Western Kordofan State.

He said: “We met and discussed issues that are facing us -especially on the breakdown of security and the killings that happened between the two communities, and with regards to the blood compensation, as discussed. We don’t want people to kill themselves again.”

The payment was also made in the presence of the First Vice President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Muhammed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemeti.

The leaders in attendance also emphasized on the need to allow the border communities to move and trade freely between the two countries.

Juba offers Khartoum $200,000 for 10 Misseriya tribesmen killed by Dinka Malual in 2019

20th November 2020

