Juba police to demolish criminals’ hideout structures

Criminals in Juba use makeshift buildings and shanty houses and lodges as their hideouts, the police have said.

The police identified temporary structures in Juba Na Bari or Tongpiny as places frequented by criminals to starch their guns .

The revelations come after a series of gang-related crimes were committed in the area.

On Tuesday night, gunmen broke into some residential homes In Tongpiny with the aim of looting and robbing residents.

A similar incident happened last month when armed men forcefully attempted to evict a family from a contested land in the area.

The state has now deployed security officers in the area to deter crimes, according to Brigadier James Dak Karlo, the Deputy Spokesperson of the National Police Service.

Meanwhile, the Juba City Council has ordered squatters in Juba Na Bari or Tongpiny to vacate their area by tomorrow.

The ultimatum is issued against people who have erected illegal structures along the roads.

According to the Mayor, individuals have encroached on the public road by constructing makeshift shops, bars and setting up stalls.

Kalisto Ladu also believes the makeshift buildings are used to harbor criminals.

He was speaking in Tongpiny during a security assessment in the area.

