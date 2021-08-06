Gov’t agencies tasked to ‘solve’ youth unemployment grievances

The First Vice President has instructed various government agencies to submit reports on how to address youth grievances over unemployment.

Some youths across the country recently engaged in violent attacks against Non-governmental Organizations to demand employment.

Incidents of harassment and destruction of NGO offices have been reported in Maban, Ruweng, and Torit areas. The youths argue that the NGOs do not give priority to local labor during recruitment.

A high-level government committee chaired by the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar meet yesterday in Juba to deliberate on the matter.

The seven-member committee is tasked with conducting an in-depth study and provide a clear roadmap on how to permanently resolve the issue of youth employment.

The committee listened to views from various line ministries on how to tackle youth employment.

The Minister of Labor James Hoth Mai said each government agency was assigned to develop a report on how to resolve the matter.

The High-Level Committee for Youth Employment will meet again on August 19 to listen to recommendations from the various ministries.

Among the committee members are Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng, Vice President Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Peter Mayen, and the Minister of Labor James Hoth.

It also includes the Minister of Justice, Minister of National Security and the Minister of Interior.

