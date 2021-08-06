6th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Gov’t agencies tasked to ‘solve’ youth unemployment grievances

Gov’t agencies tasked to ‘solve’ youth unemployment grievances

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

File: James Hoth Mai, Minister of Labour in his office in Juba, South Sudan on June 22, 2021. Credit| Lou Nelson/Eye Radio.

The First Vice President has instructed various government agencies to submit reports on how to address youth grievances over unemployment.

Some youths across the country recently engaged in violent attacks against Non-governmental Organizations to demand employment.

Incidents of harassment and destruction of NGO offices have been reported in Maban, Ruweng, and Torit areas. The youths argue that the NGOs do not give priority to local labor during recruitment.

A high-level government committee chaired by the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar meet yesterday in Juba to deliberate on the matter.

The seven-member committee is tasked with conducting an in-depth study and provide a clear roadmap on how to permanently resolve the issue of youth employment.

The committee listened to views from various line ministries on how to tackle youth employment.

The Minister of Labor James Hoth Mai said each government agency was assigned to develop a report on how to resolve the matter.

The High-Level Committee for Youth Employment will meet again on August 19 to listen to recommendations from the various ministries.

Among the committee members are Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng, Vice President Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Peter Mayen, and the Minister of Labor James Hoth.

It also includes the Minister of Justice, Minister of National Security and the Minister of Interior.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 3

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai 4

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 5

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t agencies tasked to ‘solve’ youth unemployment grievances

Published 1 min ago

Juba police to demolish criminals’ hideout structures

Published 1 hour ago

SPLM-IO: Kiir delaying appointment of deputy interior minister

Published 3 hours ago

Two more die of snake bites in Mayendit floods

Published 4 hours ago

Renk community takes Commissioner to court over land allocation

Published 5 hours ago

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.