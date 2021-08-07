CES governor calls for reconciliation among Mundari community

The Governor of Central Equatoria state has called on Mundari community leaders to reconcile their people and end communal clashes.

This is after eight people were killed in fighting between two sections of the community on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tali and Kobura sections fought in a suspected revenge attack in Kongon-namondur -north of Juba.

A statement by the state government called on youth from both sides to restrain from causing an unnecessary escalation of the situation.

The clashes forced several families to flee to Juba town. Some are living at Juba Waystation without food or proper shelter.

Governor Emmanuel Adil has formed a committee to expedite the delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance to those affected.

“The government of Central Equatoria state regrets the unfortunate incident that erupted between the two communities of Mundari, which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives, properties, and displacement of persons,”said the state Deputy Governor, Sarah Nene Redento in the communique of the security meeting on Thursday.



“The government conveys its sincere condolence to the grieving families of the victims who lost lives during this uncalled-for barbaric incident,” she added.



The clashes have forced some civilians to flee to Mongoli, Rombur – northwest of Juba and other parts of Juba County of Central Equatoria state.