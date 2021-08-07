About 90,000 already affected by floods—OCHA

An estimated 90,000 people have already been affected by floods in South Sudan after heavy rains destroyed homes and agricultural fields, and forcing families and their livestock to higher ground.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCA), this week, a mission comprising of humanitarian representatives and government officials from Juba and Bor visited Ayod counties to understand the impacts of the ongoing flooding and support required to assist the people.

During the mission, local authorities reported that more than 70,000 people have been affected by flooding in Ayod and surrounding areas.

OCHA says the humanitarian community is working with the Government of South Sudan to support people affected by the rising waters.

The interim Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Arafat Jamal said for the second consecutive year, the flooding is seriously degrading the ability of the people to cope and survive.

Mr. Jamal pledged the support of the humanitarian community in favor of the flood-affected people.

Ayod is just one example of the multiple reports received from across the country of people impacted by flooding thus far in 2021.

Mr. Jamal pledged humanitarian support and called for increased investment in flood mitigation measures.

Meanwhile the governor of Jonglei State, Denay Chagor says four counties of Twic East, Fangak, Ayod and Piji have already been flooded.

“People are facing floods that they had never seen before,”Chagor said after a meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba on Friday.



“Some of highlands where people are staying are threatened to be submerged by water.”



The Jonglei state governor called on national and international organizations and “all the people of goodwill to come in for help the people of South Sudan.”

Annually, torrential rains cause havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

