OPP dismisses controversial Mayen

Peter Mayen Majongdit, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has been dismissed from his People’s Liberal Party (PLP).

With the endorsement of the Umbrella coalition, PLP members have resolved to dismiss Peter Mayen from the chairmanship and stripped him of membership.

They say, henceforth, Mayen no longer represents them in the Transitional Government as part of the Other Political Parties—OPP.

Peter Mayen is a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement under the Other Political Parties.

In a press conference in Juba on Friday, party members accused Mayen of tainting the image of the party.

“For sure, to the decision of the leadership of the umbrella of the political parties, one of the sixth signatories of the other political parties to endorse the dismissal of Peter Mayen by the leadership of PLP dated 4th August 2021, given the fact that they replaced him as their signatory who signed the R- ARCISS on their behalf with Doctor Abraham Bankuac Ali who will be the signatory of the Umbrella,”said Albino Akol Atak, a member of the OPP.

Over the past six months, Mayen has been involved in several controversies within his party and his social life.

This month, President Salva Kiir revoked the names of 28 individuals, including Peter Mayen from a list of members of parliament.

The OPP legislators missed the swearing-in after their appointment was revoked two days to oath-taking.

This is after the OPP developed a new list of members to the reconstituted transitional parliament, saying they discovered that the initial list of nominees submitted for appointment to the President was done unilaterally by the party leader, Peter Mayen.

Peter Mayen has also been accused of being violent after he was allegedly involved in domestic violence.

Women rights activists have called for his resignation or dismissal from the government.

However, Mayen is yet to respond to these allegations.

