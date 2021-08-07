Clerics call for an end to Tambura conflict

Religious leaders in Greater Western Equatoria have called on people who are fighting in Tambura to end the conflict.

“Our visit here is a visit of prayer a visit of encouragement that asking for people who are fighting to stop fighting so that if there are things they don’t agree about, they can came together and work for peace,” said Samuel Enosa, the Archbishop of Western Equatoria Internal Province and Bishop of Yambio Diocese of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.



Their call comes amidst intensified deadly fighting in Tambura County.

At least eight civilians were reportedly killed and several others displaced by the conflict there last month.

More than 21, 000 people mainly women and children displaced by the conflict said to be in dire need of shelter, food, water and other assistance.

Last week, renewed attacks in villages around Tambura town resulted in the death of an unconfirmed number of people.

Several homesteads, including the residence of the Paramount Chief of Tambura, were burnt down by armed men.

Most of the civilians lost their property to looting and arson.

“Our hope is that God has heard our prayers and we have testimony, we prayed in Yambio when the LRA were terrorizing the people and God heard our prayers. Today, we know here in Tambura we can come to an end of the conflict,”Bishop Enosa added.

