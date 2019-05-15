Kiir calls for free movement of civilians

President Salva Kiir has encouraged opposition forces and the national army to continue to work together to improve the security situation in the country.

The main opposition forces under Dr. Riek Machar and the SSPDF have lately been working jointly.

Last week, military leaders from both sides, notably General Gabriel Jok Riek and James Koang, jointly inaugurated reopening of river transport at Renk.

President Kiir says this should also be extended to roads, some of which remain closed due to insecurity in parts of the country.

The President was speaking at the opening of the second session of the transitional parliament in Juba yesterday.

“In this spirit I call upon all the armed oppositions to work in collaboration with the national army to continue to open corridors for freedom of movement for our citizens and to open trade routes. Peace in our local communities can only be experienced when citizens can move and trade freely. It is therefore important to open all roads and rivers to facilitate trade and movement of people and goods.”