Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

President Salva Kiir has sacked four governors in parts of Upper Nile and Bahr el Ghazal states.

Kiir terminated the mandate and services of the governors of Aweil, Western Lakes, Northern and Central Upper Nile states.

The decree was announced over the state television, SSBC, this night.

Just like previous decrees, the President did not provide reasons for dismissing and replacing the four governors.

The Transitional Constitution of South Sudan requires the President to only remove a state Governor and/or dissolve a state legislative assembly, and appoint care-takers, in the event of a crisis in the state that threatens national security and territorial integrity of South Sudan.

It is not clear whether the conditions in the four states constituted a security threat to the nation, to warrant the dismissal of the governors.

Nevertheless, the citizens of these state are required by the constitution to elect their new governor within 60 days, but since 2010 no election has been organized in the States or at the national level in South Sudan.

Appointments

The decree also announced the appointment of 4 new governors -as follows;

Aweil State shall be governed by Aken Ngor

Western Lakes shall be led by Mohamud Suliman Agok

Northern Upper Nile State shall have Thon Bany Thon as its new governor

And Central Upper Nile has Peter Chol Lual as its new governor.

Last week, President Kiir also dismissed and appointed new governors for Ruweng and Southern Liech States.

The new governors may only serve their States for 6 months, as the parties to the revatilized peace agreement are expected to established a transitional government of national unity in November, 2019.

The peace agreement has divided the administration of States between the government, the SPLM-IO, the Former Detainees, and other Opposition groups.