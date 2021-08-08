Kiir tasks Mundari leaders to calm situation

President Salva Kiir has taskedcommunity leaders in Terekeka and Juba to restore calm among the Mundari communities.

On Thursday, at least eight people were confirmed dead in the communal fighting among cattle keepers in the Kworjik-Kuri area near Juba. The number of casualties is believed to be higher.

Clashes started among two communities in Kongon-namondur -north of Juba, forcing several families to flee to Juba town from Rombur and Kworjik areas.

In a meeting with leaders of Central Equatoria State in Juba on Saturday, President Kiir also directed Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to restore law and order among the conflicting communities of the state.

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State told the press that President Kiir also pledged to support the state government in restoring peace among the Mundari communities.

“In our meeting, we had briefed the President and he agreed that he will support us the government of the state to work together to calm down the situation,” Sarah Nene Redento told SSBC TV.

“And the President is calling upon our community from Terekeka County to calm down the situation.”

This is the second such incident reported amongst the Mundari communities in Kworjik area of Juba.

Last year, a similar conflict led to the displacement of thousands of people into Juba and its surrounding areas.

In January this year, the state governor, Emmanuel Anthony Adil, formed a committee to reconcile the Mundari communities. But the committee has not publicly disclosed its achievements.

