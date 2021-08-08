8th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir tasks Mundari leaders to calm situation

Kiir tasks Mundari leaders to calm situation

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 9 hours ago

File: President Salva Kiir on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Credit| Office of the President - Republic of South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir has taskedcommunity leaders in Terekeka and Juba to restore calm among the Mundari communities.

On Thursday, at least eight people were confirmed dead in the communal fighting among cattle keepers in the Kworjik-Kuri area near Juba. The number of casualties is believed to be higher.

Clashes started among two communities in Kongon-namondur -north of Juba, forcing several families to flee to Juba town from Rombur and Kworjik areas.

In a meeting with leaders of Central Equatoria State in Juba on Saturday, President Kiir also directed Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to restore law and order among the conflicting communities of the state.

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State told the press that President Kiir also pledged to support the state government in restoring peace among the Mundari communities.

“In our meeting, we had briefed the President and he agreed that he will support us the government of the state to work together to calm down the situation,” Sarah Nene Redento told SSBC TV.

“And the President is calling upon our community from Terekeka County to calm down the situation.”

This is the second such incident reported amongst the Mundari communities in Kworjik area of Juba.

Last year, a similar conflict led to the displacement of thousands of people into Juba and its surrounding areas.

In January this year, the state governor, Emmanuel Anthony Adil, formed a committee to reconcile the Mundari communities. But the committee has not publicly disclosed its achievements.

Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 3

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai 4

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 5

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published 5 hours ago

Displaced residents of Jebel Teman urged to return home

Published 6 hours ago

Renk farmers appeal for gov’t fuel to salvage planting season

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir tasks Mundari leaders to calm situation

Published 9 hours ago

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Clerics call for an end to Tambura conflict

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.