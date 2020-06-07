7th June 2020
Machar, Angelina resume work

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, First Vice President and Angelina Teny, Minister of Defense speak at their residence in Juba on Sunday, May 24, 2020. PHOTO: First Vice President Office's Press Unit.

South Sudan’s First Vice President and his wife will resume work on Monday after they recovered from the novel coronavirus disease.

Dr. Riek Machar and Angelina Teny, who is also the country’s Minister for Defense and Veterans Affairs went into isolation on May 18 after they tested positive for Covid-19.

“The two leaders are therefore expected to resume their daily active public office duties anytime soon, hopefully by Monday, 8 June 2020,” a statement from the Office of Dr. Riek Machar said on Saturday.

Health officials discharged them after the second COVID-19 confirmation tests conducted on them returned negative.

“The First Vice President, H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, and the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, H.E. Madam Angelina Teny, have both been discharged today (Saturday) as having fully recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said a Facebook post on Machar’s official page.

“Therefore, due to the second confirmation, it is not necessary for them to finish the 10 days of further self-isolation as suggested earlier,” the statement added.

Three other senior government officials who publically declared their COVID-19 positive status last month are still battling the disease.
They are Vice president for Economics Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga, Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi, and Michael Makuei Lueth, the Minister of Information, Communication, and Postal Services.

