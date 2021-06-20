Man stabs wife to death in W. Bahr el Ghazal

A 22-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in Kuajiena Payam of Jur River County in Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The incident occurred in a place called Toba-Awin south of Kuajiena town last night, according to the Payam executive director of Kuajiena, Eissa Marko Ujuomo.

The victim is identified as Adong Utho Madut who was killed by her husband Upieu Buc Upieu.

Eissa Marko Ujuomo said according to the victim’s relatives, the man went to the home of his in-laws while they were away, and fought with his wife who had been recalled due to unpaid dowries.

He reportedly told the woman to go with him but she refused.

A fight then ensued where the man stabbed his 22-year-old wife to death and fled the scene.

“The information is that this man did not pay any dowry to the family and the woman was withdrawn from him but last night, the man came home to the wife in absence of the family and he asked the woman to go with him. When the woman refused, he started fighting the woman till he stabbed her woman to death,” Eissa Marko Ujuomo, the Kwajiena payam executive director narrated to Eye Radio on Sunday Morning.

Mr. Marko said Upieu Buc Upieu is still at large but SPLA-IO forces in the area are searching for him.

The area is reportedly under the control of the SPLA-IO.

