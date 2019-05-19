20th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   NPTC directs relocation of peace delegates to “cheaper” hotel

NPTC directs relocation of peace delegates to “cheaper” hotel

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

March 20th, 2019: Members of the NPTC briefing President Salva Kiir about its activities. Photo: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit

The National Pre-Transitional Period Committee has directed members of the various parties being accommodated by the government to move to South Sudan hotel.

The NPTC in their meeting yesterday agreed to relocate the peace delegates from the current expensive hotels in Juba.

This came after members of the public, activists and regional experts questioned the justification behind the government accommodating these officials in hotels considered to be luxurious, while it claims it doesn’t have enough money to implement the peace deal.

They said a lot of money was being unnecessarily spent on expensive hotel bills for individual leaders, their bodyguards, family members and friends, at the expense of delivering services to the general population.

The public demanded that these leaders return to their private homes were they lived before the war.

The decision to move the officials to a less expensive hotel was made after a report with recommendations was presented to the members of the committee.

“The committee was directed to complete the movement of those who are accommodated in the hotels to other cheaper places. It also agreed that the accommodation of the NPTC and all its mechanisms should all be in South Sudan hotel,” Information Minister, Michael Makuei said.

Makuei added that the NPTC chose the South Sudan hotel as the new location for the peace delegate after the assessment report was presented.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate 1

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Published Monday, May 13, 2019

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 2

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 3

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba 4

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day 5

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Three people killed while sleeping in Kwajina, Wau state

Published 8 hours ago

NPTC directs relocation of peace delegates to “cheaper” hotel

Published 8 hours ago

Revenue Authority boss denies corruption allegations against him

Published 8 hours ago

Red Army Foundation chairman ‘rubbishes’ his alleged removal from office

Published 9 hours ago

Boundaries Commission seeks grass-root views on number of States

Published 10 hours ago

National Security officer shoots a boy in Bor town

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.