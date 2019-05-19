NPTC directs relocation of peace delegates to “cheaper” hotel

The National Pre-Transitional Period Committee has directed members of the various parties being accommodated by the government to move to South Sudan hotel.

The NPTC in their meeting yesterday agreed to relocate the peace delegates from the current expensive hotels in Juba.

This came after members of the public, activists and regional experts questioned the justification behind the government accommodating these officials in hotels considered to be luxurious, while it claims it doesn’t have enough money to implement the peace deal.

They said a lot of money was being unnecessarily spent on expensive hotel bills for individual leaders, their bodyguards, family members and friends, at the expense of delivering services to the general population.

The public demanded that these leaders return to their private homes were they lived before the war.

The decision to move the officials to a less expensive hotel was made after a report with recommendations was presented to the members of the committee.

“The committee was directed to complete the movement of those who are accommodated in the hotels to other cheaper places. It also agreed that the accommodation of the NPTC and all its mechanisms should all be in South Sudan hotel,” Information Minister, Michael Makuei said.



Makuei added that the NPTC chose the South Sudan hotel as the new location for the peace delegate after the assessment report was presented.