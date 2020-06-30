NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba

Police have arrested a national security officer who shot dead two people and injured two others in Juba’s Gurei residential area Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 8 PM when the suspect, in the company of his colleagues were taking tea at Gurei market.

They reportedly an augment.

According to the deputy police spokesperson, the quarrel compelled the suspect to shoot his colleague – a captain and another person dead.

Two more people were reported wounded.

The deceased are Captain Nyang Makuac, who was also a lecturer at the University of Juba.

A friend to one of the victims, Mathor James, narrated the incident to Eye Radio.

“What took place yesterday [Sunday], around 8 pm, one of the relatives who were also their colleagues at the national security service called Mathiang came. Our brother Nyang Makuac was sitting with some of his colleagues, and he [Mathiang] immediately comes out of the car carrying a stick and started beating Nyang,” James said.

“One of the colleagues called Maulana came and intervened to stop fighting. Unfortunately, the suspect brought out his pistol and he started shooting at him. He shot three bullets into the body of Nyang and unfortunately, Nyang died.”

Colonel. James Dak is the deputy spokesperson of the South Sudan National Police Service.

He says the suspect was immediately apprehended.

“It was a just small quarrel between brothers, they are even people who come together. They smoke [Shi-sha] and take tea and sit together,” Dak said.

“They had their own augments or their own differences, then one of the guys took the law into his hand, he is the first lieutenant by shooting the captain and shooting the other person, anyway the guy has been arrested and the case is going on.”

