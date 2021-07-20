20th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   One person killed in an attack on Tambura Paramount Chief

One person killed in an attack on Tambura Paramount Chief

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Paramount Chief Mboribamu Baabe Renzi [pictured] is said to be safe after being relocated to a different location. Courtesy

An attack on the residence of the Paramount Chief of Tambura has led to the death of one person on Monday afternoon.

“The paramount chief has been relocated to a separate place for his safety,” local officials confirmed.

According to Western Equatoria state authorities, four people were also wounded during the raid.

Armed men reportedly stormed the house of Chief Mboribamu Baabe Renzi where they looted properties and burnt some houses.

“The armed group stormed the palace of the Paramount Chief in Tambura, all his houses were set on fire,” said William Baiki, State Minister of Information.

The name of the deceased has been withheld by the authorities.

Tambura County Commissioner, Mathew Mabenge confirmed the attack to Eye Radio.

“Yes, they attacked his house; burnt all his tukuls, and looted all his properties. The house is now empty.”

Mabenge went on to say that the security situation in the county remains unstable as armed men continue to pose a threat to the local population.

Last week, the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar convened a meeting in Juba with the political and military leaders of Western Equatoria State.

Among the resolutions, the meeting recommended the relocation of the SPLA-IO forces in Namatina and Zamoi to Rii-Rangu.

It also resolved that the forces loyal to General James Nando be relocated from Yambio Airstrip and Source-Yubo to Maridi under the direct command of the SSPDF Division Six.

General James Nando was directed to work jointly with Governor Alfred Futiyo Karaba to ensure the success of the relocation of the aforementioned forces.

Popular Stories
Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 1

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

Juba braces for power shutdown 2

Juba braces for power shutdown

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 3

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum 4

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

Renk communities get first oil money in 7 years 5

Renk communities get first oil money in 7 years

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Clerics deeply concerned by atrocities in Tambura, urged gov’t to intervene

Published 2 hours ago

One person killed in an attack on Tambura Paramount Chief

Published 4 hours ago

Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers

Published 5 hours ago

At least 7 suspected cattle raiders killed in Lakes state

Published 9 hours ago

Gov’t pledges non-interference in SSFA elections

Published 9 hours ago

State Minister’s bodyguard killed in Yambio

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.