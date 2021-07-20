20th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers

Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei | File photo.

The national Minister of Information, Communication Technology, and Postal Service has advised telecommunication operators to share their cell stations and cell towers.

Michael Makuei said it has become a norm for every company to erect its own network tower in the country.

“Operators must accept the sharing of facilities. We have to render services to our people, and we must move out of Juba,” he stated.

The cellular-enabled mobile device sites are infrastructure where antennas and electronic communications equipment are placed—typically on a radio mast, tower, or other raised structure—to create a cell (or adjacent cells) in a cellular network

Experts agree that network sharing increases the speed of opening new fields and enables the subscribers to provide network coverage to wide areas in a faster way with lower Capital Expenditure potential.

It also allows operators to start making money as of the first day by removing the field installing process and use less material and less power for tower building.

But Makuei stated that Juba is now crowded with cell towers because of a lack of collaboration among telecom companies.

He said this is against the policy of the National Communication Authority.

“The operators are resisting the sharing of facilities,” Makuei complained, adding that “Juba has become a town of towers where you find one tower near the tank, at the center, and another tower at the gate.”

“This is not acceptable.”

Technicians have confirmed that network sharing among operators can reduce the number of towers and provide the same service to subscribers, which means less usage of energy and less carbon emission.

Juba currently hosts towers for telecommunication companies such as Zain, MTN, Digitel, and several transmission towers for various radio stations and television.

Popular Stories
Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 1

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

Juba braces for power shutdown 2

Juba braces for power shutdown

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 3

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum 4

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

Renk communities get first oil money in 7 years 5

Renk communities get first oil money in 7 years

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Clerics deeply concerned by atrocities in Tambura, urged gov’t to intervene

Published 1 hour ago

One person killed in an attack on Tambura Paramount Chief

Published 3 hours ago

Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers

Published 4 hours ago

At least 7 suspected cattle raiders killed in Lakes state

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t pledges non-interference in SSFA elections

Published 8 hours ago

State Minister’s bodyguard killed in Yambio

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.