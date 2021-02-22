Parties criticized for ‘intentionally’ delaying deal implementation

Some members of the public have criticized the parties for intentionally delaying the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

They say since the partial establishment of the unity government, nothing much has been achieved.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio particularly condemned the government for lack of services, security and other forms of development.

They say the country is over-relying on humanitarian organizations, while the few politicians consume the little money generated from the oil and non-oil revenues.

Others demanded that the government embark on fostering peace and improving the economy.

“We are disappointed, communities are confused, people are just talking but there is nothing being done by parties to the agreement. What are they really doing?” Asked a listener said on Dawn show.

For his part Ruot Banjang said: “I blame this government because they are delaying the implementation of the agreement intentionally.”

Meanwhile, a political analyst says lack of political will by leaders in the transitional government of national unity is the main obstacle to instituting reforms in the country.

Dr. James Okuk attributed the slow pace of the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace deal to leaders who are obsessed with personality politics.

He believes most of the current politicians do not understand the peace agreement’s letter and spirit.

“Many of those politicians do not read the agreement and each one wants to do things according to their mood,” Dr. Okuk told Eye Radio.

Today, Monday, 22 February 2021, marks one year since the parties formed a partial government in Juba.

There are critical provisions in the deal that have not been implemented.

Some of the pending provisions include; the reconstitution of the national parliament, the reunification of forces, full establishment of state governments, and a permanent constitution.

Other reforms include the reconstitution of independent commissions, repatriation and reparation for people displaced by the war.

The unity government was supposed to embark on economic sector reforms, including the formation of women and youth enterprise funds to empower a strong private sector.

The hybrid court to provide justice for victims of the 2013 violence has also not yet been set up.

Political analyst Dr. James Okuk provided an overview of why things have been slow over the last year.

He stated: “There is lack of political will actually from those parties to implement the agreement in letter and spirit, because they are also afraid of the progress in the implementation, [which] means change; and if change comes, some of them will lose the grip on power that they are enjoying now.”

In August 2020, the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission said mistrust between the parties, intercommunal violence, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has had some effect on the peace implementation.

Dr. Okuk says the parties have no alternative, but to implement the agreement.