10th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Pope establishes Fund to help families hard-hit by COVID-19Burundi’s President is deadTroika urges peace presidency to set up state gov’tsS Sudan diplomat passes onWFP resumes Mombasa-Kapoeta food truck route

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Humanitarian | National News | News | World News   |   Pope establishes Fund to help families hard-hit by COVID-19

Pope establishes Fund to help families hard-hit by COVID-19

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

The Jesus the Divine Worker Fund aims to support workers who have lost their livelihoods during the pandemic PHOTO//Facebook/Vatican News

Pope Francis has established a special fund to help families and individuals who have lost their livelihoods and are in economic difficulty due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dubbed ‘Jesus the Divine Worker Fund’ will have a starting amount of $1.12 million.

The funds will be channelled through Caritas organization in the diocese can draw on to help those most in need.

It is expected to support Caritas work in countries badly hit by the pandemic such as South Sudan, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa, India, Peru, Venezuela and Brazil.

The Vatican says many families are struggling to provide for their children and make sure they receive the bare minimum.

“As bishop of Rome I have decided to establish the ‘Jesus the Divine Worker Fund’ to reaffirm the dignity of work, with an initial allocation of one million euros”, writes Pope Francis in a letter to the Vicariate of Rome.

In the letter — dated 9 June and addressed to the Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome — the Pope explains the Fund aims to support those who have lost their jobs and their livelihoods because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the funds will mostly target healthcare workers, and those in the informal sector, as government lifts the lockdown and the economy enters the pandemic recovery phase

The Pontiff appealed to the Roman priests to be the first to contribute to the Diocesan fund and to become “enthusiastic supporters of sharing” in their communities.

“And all of us, beginning with the institutions, are called to contribute to it,” he continued.

In April, Pope Francis asked the both active and retired priests of the Roman Catholic Church to contribute a month’s salary to the pope’s fund to help those gravely disadvantaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Vatican News, the Holy Father urges people to stand in solidarity with each other during the pandemic.

“It is not sufficient to share only the superfluous…[with]…those who risk being excluded from institutional protection and who need support until they can walk again unaccompanied,” he stressed.

In May, the South Sudan Council of Churches announced the formation of an ecumenical task force which will complement the efforts of the country’s National High-level Taskforce on coronavirus.

Total Page Visits: 21 - Today Page Visits: 21

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF confirms Lual’s death 1

SSPDF confirms Lual’s death

Published Thursday, June 4, 2020

Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp 2

Fighting over stolen memory card leaves 175 injured in Juba’s UN camp

Published Sunday, June 7, 2020

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting 3

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba 4

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

S.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19 5

S.Sudan ranked dangerous in the world for COVID-19

Published Sunday, June 7, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pope establishes Fund to help families hard-hit by COVID-19

Published 1 min ago

Burundi’s President is dead

Published 17 hours ago

Troika urges peace presidency to set up state gov’ts

Published 18 hours ago

S Sudan diplomat passes on

Published 19 hours ago

WFP resumes Mombasa-Kapoeta food truck route

Published 21 hours ago

Escalating inter-communal conflict could derail the peace deal – Shearer

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.