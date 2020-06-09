Burundi’s President is dead

The outgoing President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack, government sources have said.

The 55-year-old was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

His office said Mr Nkurunziza’s condition then improved but on Monday “he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.”

Details surrounding his death are still scarce.

President Pierre Nkurunziza was in power since 2005 and was planning to step down this year after the election of a new President for Burundi in May 2020.

Nkurunziza’s government has repeatedly been accused of rights abuses.

He was sworn in for a controversial third term in power in 2015, following weeks of protests and a failed coup.

His third term was condemned as unconstitutional by the opposition and provoked months of protests. There were reports of killings since his reelection, including of a top general, killed in a rocket attack.

The deadly turmoil badly damaged global relations, and Burundi became the first country to leave the International Criminal Court after it started investigating allegations of abuses.

In January 2020, the ruling National Council for Defense of Democracy-Force choose Évariste Ndayishimiye as candidate for the presidential election of May 20, 2020.

General Ndayishimiye currently the Secretary General of the ruling party is one of the most influential political figures in Burundi and a long time close ally of President Nkurunziza.

He is expected to takeover power in August 2020 after Burundi voters went to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president, members of National Assembly and district councilors.

Nkurunziza would have assumed the title “Supreme Guide” after he steps down.

In power since 2005, when he was selected by parliament, Nkurunziza was re-elected in 2010.

He was a former sports teacher and born-again Christian, who became a Hutu rebel leader during the East African country’s 13-year civil war, where at least 300,000 people were killed.

Total Page Visits: 365 - Today Page Visits: 365