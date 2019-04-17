17th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Featured | National News | News   |   Renovation of Upper Nile University underway

Renovation of Upper Nile University underway

Author: Garang Malaak | Published: 7 mins ago

Bushy surrounding of Upper Nile University @ courtesy photo.

The war-ravaged Upper Nile University will be renovated by the UNDP soon.

This is according to the minister of higher education, Yien Oral.

The public university was not spared when the conflict escalated to Malakal in 2014, with valuables looted and buildings destroyed.

As a result, the school was temporarily transferred to Juba, where it has been operating since then.

Yien Oral said he has already submitted a consent letter to the ministry of foreign affairs to authorize transfer of construction funds to UNDP account as requested by the donor –the Japanese embassy.

“We are waiting for the Ambassador of Japan. Am told that [he] is outside the country, [and] will come back this week,” he told reporters in Juba on Tuesday.

Minister Oral said as soon as the Japanese Ambassador comes back, [and] the money is in UNDP’s account, the two of them including UNDP director will travel to Malakal to go and launch the reconstruction of Upper Nile University.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bashir reportedly steps down 1

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia 2

Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia

Published Saturday, April 13, 2019

Official clarifies reports of JIA shutdown 3

Official clarifies reports of JIA shutdown

Published Saturday, April 13, 2019

Sudanese reject interim military leadership 4

Sudanese reject interim military leadership

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

President Kiir invites Dr Machar to Juba 5

President Kiir invites Dr Machar to Juba

Published 18 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renovation of Upper Nile University underway

Published 7 mins ago

Three killed in violent conflicts in Bahr el Ghazal region

Published 17 hours ago

Tonj govt denies ordering commissioners to give president heifers

Published 17 hours ago

70 % of S.Sudan’s population are under 30, estimates UN

Published 18 hours ago

President Kiir invites Dr Machar to Juba

Published 18 hours ago

S.Sudan opposition leader Peter Gatdet dies

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.