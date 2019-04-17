Renovation of Upper Nile University underway

The war-ravaged Upper Nile University will be renovated by the UNDP soon.

This is according to the minister of higher education, Yien Oral.

The public university was not spared when the conflict escalated to Malakal in 2014, with valuables looted and buildings destroyed.

As a result, the school was temporarily transferred to Juba, where it has been operating since then.

Yien Oral said he has already submitted a consent letter to the ministry of foreign affairs to authorize transfer of construction funds to UNDP account as requested by the donor –the Japanese embassy.

“We are waiting for the Ambassador of Japan. Am told that [he] is outside the country, [and] will come back this week,” he told reporters in Juba on Tuesday.

Minister Oral said as soon as the Japanese Ambassador comes back, [and] the money is in UNDP’s account, the two of them including UNDP director will travel to Malakal to go and launch the reconstruction of Upper Nile University.