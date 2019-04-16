16th April 2019
Three killed in violent conflicts in Bahr el Ghazal region

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 1 min ago

Three people have been allegedly killed and more than 10 others injured in a series of cattle-related attack in the Bahr el Ghazal region.

The two separate incidents took place in Eastern Lakes and Twic states.

In Tonj, fighting over grazing land and water point between the herders of Ajak Kuach and cattle keepers from a neighboring state.

In the clashes, the county commissioner, Deng Mayen, said one lost his life and eight others were injured yesterday.

“The incident took place on date 15 April 2019 in Ajakakuach County in Molpang Payam in the area call Manya,” Mayen confirmed.

In Eastern Lakes State, officials say two people were killed in multiple attacks in the area.
The minister of information, Taban Abel, said state youth have been clashing with cattle keepers from a neighboring state.

“We had three security incidents; there were clashes between the youth of Aliab and of Jej call Kunay [which] resulted to the death of one person.

In the other, “one person was killed in Nyang County and this incident took place along the Nile.”

“Thirdly on the same Saturday there was a fight between two clans in the place call landmark in Malik county of Yirol east.”

