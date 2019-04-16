Tonj govt denies ordering commissioners to give president heifers

The government of Tonj has denied ordering the state commissioners to contribute heifers as donation to the president.

In a gubernatorial order dated March 21, and seen by Eye Radio, Governor Mathew Mathiang says each of the 18 commissioners must contribute three white heifers.

He wrote, saying these animals would be a gift to President Salva Kiir for visiting Tonj State during the Bahr el Ghazal peace tour in February.

However, the state minister of information William Wol denied this.

“Our state has never requested any county to contribute the heifer,” he said.

William Wol told Eye Radio that the heifer contributions were going to be used as blood compensation for the three schoolgirls who died in a fire incident recently.

“A letter written on date 21st to the various counties concerning the compensation of the two children’s who got burned boarding at Don Bosco [school] in Tonj State,” Wol said.

But the order has been authenticated with the stamp of the governor’s office.

Minister Wol says the order is fake, because it surfaced after disappearance of the stamp from the office last week.

“Again we have also have been missing the official stamp of the state for almost a week,” he said.

However, the three girls died on the 21st of March, the same day the gubernatorial order was issued.