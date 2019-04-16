70 % of S.Sudan’s population are under 30, estimates UN

The UN resident coordinator in South Sudan says 70 percent of South Sudanese population are young people below the age of 30.Alain Noudehouthere is need for the country to identify the right polices to enable contribution of youth to its socio-economic development.

Mr Noudehou made the appeal to aid partners and the government on Monday. This was during the launch of the UNFPA world population report titled: “Unfinished Business, the pursuit of rights and choices for all.”

“There is a need to identify the right policy to rip the benefit of such a youthful population,” he said.

Alain Noudéhou said the UN will work with the government to conduct a demographic analysis of the youth population.

This, he says, “will support informed investment in education, skills development, health and employment of youth to maximize their contribution to socio-economic development.”