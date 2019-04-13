13th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | World News   |   Sudan’s Ibn Auf’s successor lifts curfew

Sudan’s Ibn Auf’s successor lifts curfew

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

[email protected]

The newly appointed interim president of Sudan has lifted the curfew that was imposed by his predecessor Awad Ibn Auf.

Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan replaces Ibn Auf who resigned a day after leading a coup that toppled long-time leader Omar al-Bashir amid a wave of protests.

Announcing on the state Run TV this afternoon, Burhan declared ceasefire across the country.

He also called for the release of all political detainees and encouraged dialogue with the political parties to agree on a transition.

Burhan appeals to Sudanese citizens to help restore normalcy in the country.

Despite the entry into force of the curfew, thousands are still on streets of Khartoum calling for civilian-led interim government.

Bashir ouster came after months of protesting against rising living costs

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member 1

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Bashir reportedly steps down 2

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports 3

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Sudanese reject interim military leadership 4

Sudanese reject interim military leadership

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal 5

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan’s Ibn Auf’s successor lifts curfew

Published 8 hours ago

Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia

Published 12 hours ago

IOM scales up support to returnees

Published 12 hours ago

Official clarifies reports of JIA shutdown

Published 12 hours ago

Dr Machar suggests six-month extension of pre-transitional period

Published 13 hours ago

Stolen teen reunited with family after eleven years

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.