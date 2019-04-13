Sudan’s Ibn Auf’s successor lifts curfew

The newly appointed interim president of Sudan has lifted the curfew that was imposed by his predecessor Awad Ibn Auf.

Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan replaces Ibn Auf who resigned a day after leading a coup that toppled long-time leader Omar al-Bashir amid a wave of protests.

Announcing on the state Run TV this afternoon, Burhan declared ceasefire across the country.

He also called for the release of all political detainees and encouraged dialogue with the political parties to agree on a transition.

Burhan appeals to Sudanese citizens to help restore normalcy in the country.

Despite the entry into force of the curfew, thousands are still on streets of Khartoum calling for civilian-led interim government.

Bashir ouster came after months of protesting against rising living costs