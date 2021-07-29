Swearing in of legislators pushed to Monday

The swearing-in ceremony of members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States has been postponed to next week.

It will now take place on August 2, 2021.

According to the Minister of Presidential Affairs, the event has been adjourned in honor of Martyrs Day which falls on Friday, July 30th.

Members of the upper and lower houses were planned to be tomorrow.

The SPLM Secretary for Information has also confirmed that there are additional oath-taking arrangements that have not been concluded.

“I think there were some preparations that were not completed, otherwise, it was supposed to be tomorrow and the opening of parliament was supposed on Monday,” Lam Both told Eye Radio on Thursday afternoon.

South Sudanese will commemorate Martyrs Day on July 30, in memory of the late revolutionary leader of the SPLM, Dr. John Garang who died in a plane crash in 2005.

The day is held to honor Garang and other heroes who lost their lives during the war of liberation for South Sudan.

“There are things that cannot be done over the holiday…It has no political implications of any kind, it is just an administrative matter,” Lam added.

On Wednesday, a notice by the clerk of the reconstituted legislature informed all appointed members of both houses to report to Freedom Hall in Juba for registration.

Last Friday, President Salva Kiir said the swearing-in of the legislators has to be done immediately so that they can begin their work.

This is after the SPLM nominated Jemma Nunu Kumba as the speaker of the national parliament and the SPLM-IO nominated Nathaniel Oyet Pierino as the first deputy speaker.

The SPLM-IO also appointed Deng Deng Akon as the speaker of the Council of States. He will be deputized by SPLM’s Mary Ayen Majok.

