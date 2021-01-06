6th January 2021
The appointment of deputy governors by Kiir is unconstitutional- Lam

Published: 1 min ago

Dr. Lam Akol shakes hands with President Salva Kiir during a State dinner in Juba on July, 10, 2019. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit/@PPUJ1/

President Salva Kiir has violated the revitalized peace agreement by appointing deputy governors, a prominent member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance has said.

Last week, President Kiir appointed deputy governors for six states.

According to Dr. Lam Akol – the chairperson of the National Democratic Movement, the appointment of the deputy governors is a prerogative of the state governors.

“The appointment of the deputy governors is unconstitutional, there is no provision neither in the constitution nor in the peace agreement that gives the president the right to appoint deputy governors,” Dr. Lan said.

“The appointment itself is unconstitutional. It is the prerogative of the governor to appoint his government, from deputy governor to ministers to advisors, so the step itself is unconstitutional.”

“The constitution is very clear, article 155 of the constitution is very clear about who appoints the deputy governors, the state ministers, and the advisors, this is the role of the governors.”

Dr. Lam Akol, who is a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement spoke to Eye Radio from the Sudanese capital Khartoum, yesterday.

Last week, an activist also criticized President Kiir for what he called “unconstitutional appointment of state deputy governors.”

Wani Michael who is also a youth representative to the National Constitutional Amendment Committee called on the peace monitoring body— RJMEC to declare the appointment null and void.

Article 165 of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011 as amended empowers the Governor of each State to head the executive.

It says the state governor “shall be the head of the executive organ in the State and shall appoint and relieve the Deputy Governor, Advisors and State Ministers in consultation and agreement with the President, First Vice President, and the Four Vice Presidents and the nominating party and in accordance with the State Constitution and the Agreement.”

