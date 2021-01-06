6th January 2021
South Sudanese refugee woman killed by mobs in Uganda

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Thirteen people have been arrested by the Ugandan police for the alleged killing of a South Sudanese refugee in Terego District.

According to a police report, the suspects killed 30-year-old Jogo Grace for allegedly poisoning a Ugandan national.

The incident happened on Monday this week in Omugo camp.

The angry residents are said to have stormed the house of the deceased and mobbed her after accusing her of poisoning to-death a 50-year-old woman identified as Ombokuru Karuna.

“The Uganda nationals living within the same camp destroyed her house and looted her valuable items,” Josephine Angucia is the West Nile Police spokesperson narrated.

“They got hold of Jogo Grace, beat her up but she was rescued by the police who rushed her to Omugo camp health centre from where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

Angucia added that it took the efforts of the police and the Ugandan army in Terego to apprehend the suspects.

They were reportedly found “red-handed, armed with bows, arrows and machetes.”

The suspects are currently being detained at Omugo police station.

Omugo zone was formed on the 17th of August as a zonal extension of the Rhino camp Refugee settlement.

It was planned to host some 43,000 refugees as it was formed to accommodate the suppressing number of South Sudanese refugees after Imvepi refugee settlement quickly reached its capacity.

