6th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Four killed, six wounded in new cattle-related incidents in Cuei-bet

Four killed, six wounded in new cattle-related incidents in Cuei-bet

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

File: Cuei bet County, Lakes state. |Courtesy

At least four people have been killed in a revenge-related attack in Cuei-bet County of Lakes state.

Monday’s incident also resulted in the injury of six people.

The former commissioner of the defunct Duony County, Abraham Gop Achien said the fighting happened between the communities of Panyar and Waat in Duony area.

He told Eye Radio, Monday, that the clashes were reportedly triggered by a cattle raid incident in Waat area.

“The youth of Pagor lost their cattle and they went to recover them, on their way, they killed one person and injured four people in a Diar village in a night attack,” Mr. Gop explained.

“The youth of Tiab-tiab retaliated by killing one person at Goljak cattle camp. That is how four people lost their lives and six others wounded.”

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Abraham Gop said: “We need the government to carry out forceful disarmament since the youth have refused to hand over their guns peacefully.”

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Journalist Diana John Wani passes on in Juba 1

Journalist Diana John Wani passes on in Juba

Published Thursday, December 31, 2020

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors 2

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors

Published Saturday, January 2, 2021

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims 3

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims

Published 22 hours ago

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny 4

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors 5

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors

Published Monday, January 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Four killed, six wounded in new cattle-related incidents in Cuei-bet

Published 1 min ago

South Sudanese refugee woman killed by mobs in Uganda

Published 12 mins ago

The appointment of deputy governors by Kiir is ‘unconstitutional’- Lam

Published 20 mins ago

WES governor told to desist from ‘I donate’ sentiments over gov’t projects

Published 34 mins ago

Hotels to evict peace delegates over unpaid $10 million bills

Published 8 hours ago

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.