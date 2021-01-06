Four killed, six wounded in new cattle-related incidents in Cuei-bet

At least four people have been killed in a revenge-related attack in Cuei-bet County of Lakes state.

Monday’s incident also resulted in the injury of six people.

The former commissioner of the defunct Duony County, Abraham Gop Achien said the fighting happened between the communities of Panyar and Waat in Duony area.

He told Eye Radio, Monday, that the clashes were reportedly triggered by a cattle raid incident in Waat area.

“The youth of Pagor lost their cattle and they went to recover them, on their way, they killed one person and injured four people in a Diar village in a night attack,” Mr. Gop explained.

“The youth of Tiab-tiab retaliated by killing one person at Goljak cattle camp. That is how four people lost their lives and six others wounded.”

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Abraham Gop said: “We need the government to carry out forceful disarmament since the youth have refused to hand over their guns peacefully.”

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

