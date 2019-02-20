20th February 2019
Torit MP succumbs to malaria

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 4 hours ago

Body of late Azizz Atari taken to the state parliament before burial

A member of parliament at the Torit Legislative assembly has died following a short illness.  

Honorable Aziz Atari Aziz passed away on Sunday shortly at a health facility in Torit town after he was diagnosed with malaria.

“It has been a difficult moment for us all in the state and in the villages it is not easy to lose a brother like Azziz suddenly,” the deputy governor of Torit state, Dr. Margaret Itto said while addressing mourners in Torit.

Hon. Azziz arrived Torit on Tuesday from his village when he fell ill and died. He was SPLM party member representing Kidepo Valley County at the state legislature.

“It has shocked us in the state,” said Dr Margret.

She described the late as a lovely person.  “That is why we are here today for the body of the late hon.”

Hon Aziz was laid to rest at his home state in Torit town.

