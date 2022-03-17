Two arrested in connection to Juba Int’l Airport burglary, police say

At least two suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at Juba International Airport, the police spokesperson has said.



Last week, the Director of Juba International Airport said unidentified criminals broke into the airport premises and made away with some valuables.

The thieves broke into four shops and stole $17,000 and 45,000 SSP, alcoholic drinks, smartphones and laptops.

The police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin says the police arrested two suspects are now in police custody

He however declined to reveal their names due to the sensitivity of the matter.

He says the committee formed recently to investigate the incident is expected to finish the investigation soon.

Major General Daniel says the committee formed includes senior security officials from the CID department.

“As for the airport accident, two stores were robbed and their income was looted, and a cafeteria owned by one of the women was robbed and a phone store too.

“The Inspector General of Police formed a committee after opening the criminal report to investigate the incident led by a brigadier general.

“Two suspects were arrested. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, we did not inform the media of all the details.

“I would like to assure the citizens that the airport is fully secured. In addition, there is a security patrol guarding the airport after closing at six in the evening. And this is what we, as security agencies, seek to discover is how the theft occurred in the presence of insurance for the place.”

