World Bank approves $120m to build local community capacity in S. Sudan

The International Development Association Grant Financing for South Sudan is aim at improving access to basic infrastructure, strengthening community institutions and enhancing flood resilience.

The South Sudan Enhancing Community Resilience and Local Governance Project Phase II is a five-year project.

It is intended to benefit 920,000 people in 12 of the country’s 79 counties.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio last evening, the World Bank Country Manager, Firas Raad says the project will target building the institutional capacity of local communities to deliver critical services such as access to electricity, clean water, health care, and education.

Others include developing integrated disaster risk management systems at the national and sub-national levels that will help communities anticipate and better cope with natural disasters and climate shocks.

“The ECRP-II will help consolidate the development gains and advance service delivery in an inclusive and equitable manner. It will contribute toward establishing the necessary institutional structures at the national and sub-national level and enhance the country’s resilience to flooding,” the statement partly reads.

For his part, Agak Achuil Lual, the Minister of Finance and Planning said the project provides much needed support for community infrastructure and institutional strengthening.

“This will help improve basic service delivery, particularly for the country’s most vulnerable populations, and foster social cohesion which is vital for the development of the country. I am also pleased that the project will help strengthen our resilience to natural disasters,” Achuil said.

The World Bank said conflict and a succession of severe floods have had a devastating effect on South Sudan’s economy and people.