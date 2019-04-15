15th April 2019
UNFPA urges partners to aid S.Sudan realize 2030 SDGs

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 2 mins ago

Dr. Mary Otieno, South Sudan’s UNFPA country representative speaking during the UNFPA world population report titled: “Unfinished Business, the pursuit of rights and choices for all.”

The United Nation Population Fund has urged its partners to help South Sudan realize the international conference on population and development.

Held in Cairo in September 1994, the conference, abbreviated as ICPD, was agreed upon by 170 countries.
Its resulting Program of Action is the steering document for the United Nations Population Fund.

The program emphasizes the need to empower women and eliminate all forms of gender bias.

It also advocates for reduction in infant and child mortality, reduction in maternal mortality, and access to reproductive and sexual health services including family planning.

“UNFPA has charted a course to achieve three zeros by 2030: zero maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning and zero gender-based violence,” said Dr. Mary Otieno, South Sudan’s UNFPA country representative.

The others Ms. Otieno said are “harmful practices including early and force child marriage and female gentle mutilation.”

UNFPA says all these are key to achieving sustainable development.

“UNFPA alone cannot realize world of three zeros alone; governments, civil society, international institutions and activists and advocates must join forces to make it happen,” she appealed.

Ms. Otieno spoke during the UNFPA world population report titled: “Unfinished Business, the pursuit of rights and choices for all.”

According to UN reports, maternal deaths in South Sudan remain high at 789 deaths per 100,000 live births.

