27th April 2021
Update: Police hold 20 in Rumbek Bishop’s shooting

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Father Christian Carlassare in a hospital bed in Rumbek on Monday, April 26, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

Police have arrested a total of 20 people in connection with the shooting of the Bishop-Elect of the Rumbek Diocese.

Father Christian Carlassare was shot in the legs at his residence by assailants on Sunday night.

He is currently recovering from gunshot wounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Among the twenty people; seven are police officers and the rest are workers within the diocese including priests,” said Capt. Elijah Mabor, area police spokesperson.

They include seven police officers who were guarding the residence of the Bishop and 13 staff of the Rumbek Diocese.

Capt. Mabor added that the identity of the suspects will not be made public as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, President Salva Kiir has described the shooting of Father Carlassare as a shameful act of intimidation.

He said the reprehensible act of violence meted on the Bishop is unacceptable and directed the state government to arrest and persecute the perpetrators.

According to the Juba Monitor newspaper, at least 24 suspects are being detained in connection with the shooting.

