27th April 2019
Veteran Journalist Alfred Taban passes on

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

Alfred Taban reads Juba (Khartoum) Monitor, a daily he founded decades ago | Credit | Juba Monitor

Alfred Taban has passed on after a long illness, Eye Radio has learnt.

According to a relative, the veteran journalist died at  hospital in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday. Details of death are still sketchy.

However, Eye Radio’s station manager described Taban as a “hero and a true freedom fighter”.

“Many know that this country has lost one of the best leaders it ever had. With no doubt, you are second to our hero and father, the late Dr. John Garang de Mabior,” said Koang Pal.

