School girl killed by her brothers, father in forced marriage – Eastern Lakes

Two brothers have beaten to death their sister for refusing a forced marriage in Eastern Lakes state, the state information minister, Taban Abel has said.

The minister said the 20-year-old school girl known as Nyaluak Magorek Mariak had rejected to marry one of the two men his family had proposed to her.

Mr. Abel said one of the two-man was willing to pay 40 herds of cattle as dowry for the young girl.

He said the young girls’ rejection to marry a 40-year-old man angered her father and two of her brothers.

“The issue is forced marriage. It is something that has been happening underground for the past two months. Some two men had proposed to marry. So the family chose to give her one of the men she doesn’t want”.

The state minister of information said the father lured his daughter to the shores of Lake Yirol when two of her brothers and the uncle beat her to death.

“I would like to confirm to you that the incident happened, a young girl called Nyaluak Magorek was murdered yesterday by her two brothers, uncles and the father. They took her to Lakeside where she was beaten to death for rejection the man”.

Mr. Abel further said the girl’s father alongside his two sons and uncle were arrested yesterday and are at Yirol police station for investigations.

“The government of Eastern Lakes has arrested the father and the brothers who beat her to death”.