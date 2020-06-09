WFP resumes Mombasa-Kapoeta food truck route

The World Food Program has resumed the transportation of humanitarian assistance from Kenya using the Nadapal border crossing.

WFP said it had delivered millions of tons of relief cargo through the route before humanitarian deliveries were discontinued in 2018 because of poor road conditions and insecurity.

It stated that nine trucks carrying 280 metric tons of food from Mombasa arrived Kapoeta via the Nadapal Border crossing in just three days.

The food is expected to feed 20,000 people for a month.

According to WFP Country Director in South Sudan, the re-opening of the route will help speed up getting essential cargo into hard-hit areas of South Sudan before most roads close with the onset of the rainy season.

“Our backs are against the wall and time is of the essence,” says Hollingworth. “The effectiveness of our response will very much depend on how soon we get supplies into the country and move them to where they are needed the most.”

Matthew Hollingworth said the effectiveness of both humanitarian and commercial cargo supplies is crucial to reduce the threat posed by a deadly combination of hunger and the coronavirus pandemic.

Aid agencies recently reported that food security and livelihoods were already under severe threat in South Sudan before the coronavirus.

Late last year, the country began to experience an invasion of desert locusts in Equatoria region.

WFP warns that more than 6.5 million people are expected to face severe food insecurity at the height of the hunger season in July.

“We need to keep both humanitarian and commercial cargo flowing if we are to stand a chance to reduce the threat posed by a deadly combination of hunger and COVID-19,” Hollingworth adds.

It argues that the virus, desert locust invasions and renewed violence in parts of the country will exacerbate food needs.

