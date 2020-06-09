S Sudan diplomat passes on

The South Sudan Ambassador to Belgium has passed on at the age of 64.

According to the family, Amb. Jwokgwen Severio Yukwan Ayik died from diabetes and malaria on Monday.

The late became a diplomat in the 1980s while in Khartoum, Sudan.

He served on several foreign missions after being appointed as the Second Secretary in Sudan.

He succumbed to the illnesses while in Juba to take up a new assignment.

A family member said the Ambassador could not return to Belgium on time due to the lockdown over the coronavirus.

He is survived by 11 children, three grandchildren and two wives, according to his younger brother, Johnny Severio.

Total Page Visits: 257 - Today Page Visits: 257