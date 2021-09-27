15 suspected robbers in police custody in Lainya

Authorities in Lainya County of Central Equatoria State have apprehended about 15 people for allegedly looting commercial trucks on Lainya-Yei road.

The men between the ages of 18 and 30 were arrested in Logwili Boma of Lainya County for reportedly looting mixed goods on transit for Yei from Juba.

They were arrested on Friday after some of the drivers reported the case to the security in Lainya.

According to Bida Lokoyome, the Press Secretary in the Office of the Commissioner for Lainaya County, the fifteen individuals are in police custody pending investigations.

The names of the 15 people have not been identified.

