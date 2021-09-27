27th September 2021
Kiir appoints Rebecca Okwaci as SPLM’s Chief Whip

Authors: Obaj Okuj | | Published: 26 seconds ago

Rebecca Okwaci, former minister of road and bridges appointed as SPLM Chief Whip in the parliament

The former Minister of Road and Bridges, Rebecca Joshua Okwaci has been named as the first female SPLM’s MP to hold the post of Chief Whip.

 

The President Salva Kiir has selected Rebecca as the party’s new Chief Whip in the transitional parliament.

Rebecca’s selection was announced during a meeting of the SPLM women’s caucus in Juba on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Party, President Salva Kiir.

Prior to her appointment she has served in several positions including as, Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services and Deputy Minister of General Education.

The Acting Secretary General of SPLM Peter Lam confirmed to Eye Radio her selection this afternoon.

“The leadership met yesterday with the women caucus and Rebecca Joshua was selected as the Chief Whip now for the SPLM. She will resume her duties immediately, it is now up to the parliament to arrange how they are going to do it,” Peter Lam said.

Chief Whip is a political office whose task is to administer the whipping system that tries to ensure that members of the party attend and vote as the party leadership desires.

